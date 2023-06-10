The Prince of Wales has thanked soldiers who took part in a military parade on Saturday in near 30C temperatures in London.

At least three troops appeared to faint in the hot weather during the Colonel’s Review at Horse Guards Parade, with William acknowledging the “difficult conditions”.

In a tweet he said: “A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W.”

A soldier is taken away on a stretcher after fainting due to the heat during the Colonel's Review. Credit: PA

Photographs from the event showed the troops, in full uniform including bearskin caps, keeled over as London recorded the hottest temperatures of the year so far.

Pictures showed a soldier being carried away on a stretcher after fainting in the heat.William was also dressed in his full traditional military regalia in the hot weather conditions.

Temperatures passed 30C in the capital today, and the Met Office has forecast some areas could record highs of 32C by the end of Saturday.

The national forecaster said most of the UK could meet the criteria for heatwave condition within days.

A heat health alert is in place in some parts of the country.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber alert for hot weather until 9am on Tuesday in the West Midlands, East Midlands, east of England, South East and South West.

The Prince of Wales salutes during the Colonel's Review, for Trooping the Colour. Credit: PA

It means the impact of the heat is “likely to be felt across the whole health service… and the wider population, not just the most vulnerable”.

A further yellow alert, which is less serious and warns that there may be some disruption to services due to weather conditions, is in place in London, as well as the North East, North West and Yorkshire and Humber regions of England.

