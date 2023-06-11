France: British schoolgirl, 11, shot dead in Brittany, reports say

A British 11-year-old schoolgirl has been shot dead in Brittany, France, according to reports.Four people in the family were shot in the incident, in which the girl's father was also seriously injured, the Quimper prosecutor's office announced.

Police said the girl was shot dead as she played in the family's garden in the village of Saint-Herbot, Finistère, local newspaper Le Telegramme reported.

The girl's mother and father were injured, while her eight-year-old sister managed to escape and alert authorities.

The Quimper prosecutor Carine Halley told French press a 71-year-old Dutch man who also lived in the village is in police custody.

Marguerite Bleuzen, the mayor of Plonévez-du-Faou, told broadcaster bfmtv she was aware of a dispute between neighbours in the village.

The channel reports police are investigating a possible conflict between neighbours.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed it was supporting a British family following a shooting in France.

Responding to a query about the incident, an FCDO spokesperson said: “We are providing consular assistance to a British family following a shooting in France and are in contact with the local authorities.”The FCDO did not provide any more details.

The incident comes days after a British child was injured in stabbing in Annecy, France.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...