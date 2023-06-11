Play Brightcove video

Four children who survived 40 days in the Amazon rainforest after a plane crash that killed three adults ate fruit, seeds, and cassava flour to survive, authorities say.

Three children and an 11-month-old baby were able to stay alive for weeks before being found by Colombian soldiers in the Solano jungle, Caqueta state, on Friday.

Cassava flour and some familiarity with the rainforest's fruits were key to the indigenous children's survival in an area where snakes, mosquitoes and other animals abound.

The children, members of the Huitoto people, aged 13, nine, four, and just 11 months, are expected to remain in hospital for at least two weeks of treatment following their rescue.

Colombia's president dubbed them 'children of the jungle' as he hailed the four youngsters' extraordinary survival.

The plane carrying the children crashed at the start of May. Credit: AP

Family members, President Gustavo Petro, as well as government and military officials met the children on Saturday at the hospital in Bogota, Colombia's capital.

Defence Minister Iván Velásquez told reporters the children were being rehydrated and cannot eat food yet.

“But in general, the condition of the children is acceptable,” Mr Velásquez said.

Military personnel and Indigenous leaders stand by as the rescued children arrive in Bogota. Credit: AP

“When the plane crashed, they took out (of the wreckage) a fariña, and with that, they survived,” the children’s uncle, Fidencio Valencia told reporters outside the hospital.

Fariña is a cassava flour that people eat in the Amazon region.

“After the fariña ran out, they began to eat seeds,” Valencia said.

Timing was also in the children's favor. Astrid Cáceres, head of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare, said the youngsters were also able to eat fruit because “the jungle was in harvest.”

Cassava flour is pictured being used to make flatbread in Cuba. Credit: AP

An air force video released on Friday showed a helicopter using lines to pull the youngsters up because it couldn’t land in the dense rainforest where they were found.

On Friday, the military released pictures showing a group of soldiers and volunteers posing with the children, who were wrapped in thermal blankets. One of the soldiers held a bottle to the smallest child’s lips.

How 'the children of the jungle' survived

The four children were travelling with their mother from the Amazonian village of Araracuara to San Jose del Guaviare when the plane crashed in the early hours of May 1.

The Cessna single-engine propeller was carrying three adults and the four children when the pilot declared an emergency due to an engine failure.

The small aircraft fell off the radar a short time later and a search for survivors began.

Two weeks after the crash, on May 16, a search team found the plane in a thick patch of the rainforest and recovered the bodies of the three adults on board, but the small children were nowhere to be found.

Two of three seats occupied by the children remained in place and upright despite the crash, according to a report, while one child’s seat came loose from the plane structure.

Sensing that they could be alive, Colombia’s army stepped up the hunt and flew 150 soldiers with dogs into the area, where mist and thick foliage greatly limited visibility. Dozens of volunteers from Indigenous tribes also joined the search.

As the search progressed, soldiers found small clues that led them to believe the children were still alive, including a pair of footprints, a baby bottle, nappies and pieces of fruit that looked like they had been bitten by humans.

Soldiers on helicopters dropped boxes of food into the jungle, hoping that it would help sustain the children.

Planes flying over the area fired flares to help search crews on the ground at night, and rescuers used speakers that blasted a message recorded by the siblings’ grandmother telling them to stay in one place.

General Pedro Sanchez, who was in charge of the rescue efforts, said the children were found 5km (3 miles) away from the crash site in a small forest clearing on June 9.

He said rescue teams had passed within 20 to 50 metres (66 to 164-ft) of where the children were found on a couple of occasions but had missed them.

“The minors were already very weak,” Gen Sanchez said. “And surely their strength was only enough to breathe or reach a small fruit to feed themselves or drink a drop of water in the jungle.”

President Petro called the children an “example of survival” and predicted their saga “will remain in history.”

Damaris Mucutuy, an aunt of the children, told a radio station that “the children are fine” despite being dehydrated and with insect bites. She added that the children had been offered mental health services.

Officials praised the courage of eldest of the children, a girl, who they said had some knowledge of how to survive in the rainforest and led the children through the ordeal.

Military personnel unload one of the four children after their rescue from the rainforest. Credit: AP

The children told officials they spent some time with a dog, but it then went missing.

It was a rescue dog named Wilson, that soldiers had taken into the jungle. The military was still looking for the dog, a Belgian Shepherd, as of Saturday.

Mr Petro said that for a while he had believed the children were rescued by one of the nomadic tribes that still roam the remote area where the plane fell and have little contact with authorities.

“The jungle saved them,” Mr Petro said. “They are children of the jungle, and now they are also children of Colombia.”

