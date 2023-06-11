Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with SNP finance probe

Play Brightcove video

The former first minister of Scotland is being questioned by police, ITV News reports

Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in connection with a police investigation into the SNP's finances.

Police Scotland said she is in custody and is being questioned by detectives.

The force said: "A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday, June 11, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party."

A spokesperson for Ms Sturgeon said the former SNP leader voluntarily attended an interview with Police Scotland and that she would co-operate with the investigation.

Nicola Sturgeon with her husband Peter Murrell. Credit: PA

Ms Sturgeon, “by arrangement with Police Scotland, attended an interview where she was to be arrested and questioned in relation to Operation Branchform,” the spokeswoman said. a spokeswoman for the ex-first minister said.

“Nicola has consistently said she would co-operate with the investigation if asked and continues to do so."

The former first minister of Scotland is the third person to be questioned in custody by Police Scotland detectives. Her arrest comes after her husband Peter Murrell was arrested in April.

Colin Beattie resigned as SNP treasurer following his arrest. Credit: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA

Mr Murrell and MSP Colin Beattie, who was SNP treasurer at the time, were both released without charge pending further inquiry.

The arrest relates to an investigation into how more than £600,000 in party donations, that were meant for an independence referendum, was used.

As well as the arrests, searches were carried out at a number of properties, including Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon's home - where a police tent was erected in the garden - and SNP headquarters in Edinburgh.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

Timeline

2021: The investigation – dubbed Operation Branchform – begins.

February 15, 2023: Nicola Sturgeon announces her resignation as first minister, saying it was not related to short-term pressures, but because she knew in her “head and heart” the time was right to go.

March 18: Former SNP chief executive, and Ms Sturgeon's husband, Peter Murrell, steps down as party chief executive during the leadership contest that follows her resignation.

March 29: Following a brief leadership contest, Humza Yousaf is apppointed to replace Ms Sturgeon as First Minister and SNP leader.

Humza Yousaf defeated Ash Regan and Kate Forbes to lead the SNP. Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

April 5: Ms Sturgeon's husband is arrested, and later released without charge pending further inquiry.

April 18: SNP treasurer Colin Beattie has been arrested in connection with a police investigation into the party’s finances, and is later released without charge pending further investigation.

June 11: Ms Sturgeon is arrested in connection with the ongoing probe into the SNP's finances. A spokesperson says the former first minister is cooperating with the investigation.

The SNP’s governing body, the national executive committee, has agreed that a review of transparency and governance in the party should take place.

Ms Sturgeon continues to be the MSP for Glasgow Southside.

The Partygate: The Inside Story podcast brings you fresh revelations and our whistleblowers in their own words in the definitive behind-closed-doors story of how ITV News uncovered one of the biggest scandals of our era...