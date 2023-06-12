The driver of a bus that crashed into a roundabout in Australia, killing ten people, has been charged with multiple driving offences.

The bus had been returning from a wedding just after 11.30pm on Sunday when it crashed at Greta, in the Hunter Region of New South Wales.

There were 36 people were on the bus at the time, with 10 passengers declared dead and 25 passengers transported to hospital via helicopter and road.

NSW Police confirmed the guests had earlier attended a wedding at the Wandin Estate Winery and were heading for their accommodation in the town of Singleton.

Police Commissioner Karen Webb said investigators had not yet determined what caused the bus to roll on its side. Credit: AP

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the tragedy as 'cruel' and 'so so unfair'.

In a statement he said: "All Australians' thoughts go out to the family, friends, and loved ones of those we've lost in such horrific circumstances."

The 25 injured passengers were taken to the John Hunter Hospital, but some have now been flown to Sydney for care.

Police Commissioner Karen Webb said investigators had not yet determined what caused the bus to roll on its side and that it may not be known for some time.

The police commissioner also said that whether passengers were wearing seatbelts 'will come under scutinty'.

People have been laying flowers at a roadblock in Huntlee near to the scene of the bus crash. Credit: AP

Jay Suvaal, the mayor of nearby Cessnock, told local reporters the crash was “truly horrific.”

“We are a major wedding and tourist destination in the Hunter Valley, and so there will be people from all over the state and the country that have been to these areas and have probably done similar things.

“I think it will send shock waves right through the broader community.”

The driver of the bus, a 58-year-old man, was taken to hospital under police guard for mandatory testing and assessment.

He was later transferred to Cessnock Police Station where he was charged with ten counts of dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous, and negligent driving (occasioning death).

The Maitland man was refused bail to appear at Cessnock Local Court on Tuesday 13 June.

