Buy one, get one free (BOGOF) junk food deals will still be banned in October, the government has confirmed, despite research showing that the move will only save someone three or four calories a day

Plans to ban the promotions on unhealthy food were shelved last year as a result of the cost of living crisis, but it appears the government will now press ahead in a bid to tackle obesity levels and save NHS money.

It also comes despite the government's own research, which found that the measure would save both men and women just three or four calories a day.

Speaking on Monday, the prime minister's spokesperson insisted it will "help people lose weight and save the NHS, and therefore taxpayers, significant sums of money."

When pressed on whether or not the government would consider delaying the ban further, while food inflation still remains above 19%, Downing Street said there are "no plans" to change the current approach.

The proposal, which was set to include a ban on multi-buy offers on food and drink high in fat, salt or sugar (HFSS), was first announced by the Department of Health and Social Care in 2020.

It would apply to foods including cakes, crisps, soft drinks, breakfast cereals and ready meals.

According to an analysis by Public Health England in 2015, any such ban could cost households more than £600 extra every year.

The body's report also found that promotions were a "useful coping strategy" for shoppers in periods of high inflation, helping them manage the "worst effects" of rising prices.

