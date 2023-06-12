Rishi Sunak has hit back at Boris Johnson's claims he intervened in his resignation honours list, saying the former prime minister "asked me to do something I wasn't prepared to do".

Taking questions at the London Tech week conference, where he was hoping to speak mainly about AI, Mr Sunak said: "Boris Johnson asked me to do something that I wasn't prepared to do, because I didn't think it was right."

It comes as Mr Sunak is embroiled in a bitter feud with the former prime minister, after several of Mr Johnson's nominated allies failed to appear on his resignation honours list when it was released on Friday.

Mr Johnson swiftly accused the current prime minister of intervening with the list - claims which Number 10 has furiously denied.

Speaking to an audience in London on Monday, Mr Sunak said he was asked "to either overrule the Holac (House of Lords Appointments Commission) committee or to make promises to people.

"Now, I wasn't prepared to do that. I didn't think it was right and if people don't like that, then tough."

'I was asked to do something I wasn't prepared to do', insists Rishi Sunak

Mr Sunak was facing questions after a weekend of political turmoil for the Conservative Party, following resignations by Nadine Dorries, Boris Johnson and Nigel Adams, triggering three by-elections in their respective constituencies.

The former culture secretary, Ms Dorries, ex minister Mr Adams and Cop26 president Alok Sharma were all reportedly put forward by Mr Johnson for peerages.

Ms Dorries and Mr Adams resigned as MPs since not appearing on the list, giving Mr Sunak the headache of three separate by-elections.

Downing Street took the rare decision on Saturday to declassify Holac chairman Lord Bew's approved names to Mr Sunak, in a bid to prove Mr Johnson wrong.

The letter, dated 5 February, contains the seven peerages announced on Friday, along with a redacted name of a person who took the "personal decision to withdraw themselves".

Holac also confirmed it did not support eight peerage nominees put forward by Mr Johnson.

Boris Johnson accused the Privileges Committee of ‘bias’ and likened it to a ‘kangaroo court’ Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Mr Johnson also quit on Friday over complaints about a Commons partygate inquiry, after receiving a letter from the Privileges Committee in the same week as his honours list was published.

In a scathing attack on the Privileges Committee, Mr Johnson likened it to a "kangaroo court" and accused the group of conducting a "witch hunt" to get him out of Parliament.

The panel is meeting on Monday to conclude its report, which ITV News understands will be published "promptly".

The probe is thought to have ruled that Mr Johnson lied to Parliament when he told MPs Covid rules were followed in Downing Street despite boozy parties taking place while social distancing restrictions were in place.

Reports suggest the panel was set to recommend at least a 10-day suspension, reaching the threshold for a by-election to be potentially triggered in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

Mr Johnson accused the committee of "bias", with them responding that Mr Johnson "impugned the integrity of the House" with his attack.

