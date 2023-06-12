Scotland's First Minister, Humza Yousaf, has confirmed Nicola Sturgeon will not be suspended from the SNP after she was arrested by police investigating the party's finances.

Speaking to STV News, Mr Yousaf said Ms Sturgeon's arrest had been "personally painful" for him, and insisted he would not be suspending her from the party.

Ms Sturgeon, the former First Minister, proclaimed her "innocence" after she was arrested on Sunday as part of an ongoing police investigation into the SNP's finances.

Shortly after she was released without charge pending further investigation, Ms Sturgeon said it was “both a shock and deeply distressing”, adding: “I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing”.

She was held for seven hours by police questioning her in connection with detectives’ ongoing probe into the SNP’s finances.

Her spokesperson said she had been arrested on Sunday “by arrangement” with Police Scotland, and was cooperating with their investigation.

The force said she was arrested at 10.09am and was released from custody at 5.24pm. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Humza Yousaf has confirmed he will not suspend his predecessor, Nicola Sturgeon. Credit: Andy Buchanan/PA

Addressing his predecessor's arrest on Monday, Mr Yousaf said: "I will be treating her exactly the same way as I treated, for example, Colin Beattie. Both released without charge and therefore there is no reason for me to suspend her."

He told STV News Ms Sturgeon's arrest had been "personally painful" for him, speaking of the "admiration" he has for his close friend.

Former leadership candidate, Ash Regan, was one of those calling for Ms Sturgeon to voluntarily resign her SNP membership, telling the BBC on Monday that the police probe was a "distraction".

When asked if the SNP leader, Mr Yousaf, should suspend her, Ms Regan said: "Accountability in these types of situations is really important."

Scottish Labour's deputy leader, Jackie Baillie, also put pressure on Mr Yousaf, calling into question "whether he is strong enough to do so."

Ms Baillie said: "Humza Yousaf should suspend her from the party while the investigation is on-going as called for by the SNP's own MPs and MSPs. The question is whether he is strong enough to do so."

