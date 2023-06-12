A spell of hot weather has been washed away, with thunder, lightning and sudden downpours causing flooding in parts of the UK - and delayed Manchester City's victory parade.

An amber thunderstorm warning was issued by the Met Office as parts of the UK were battered by heavy rain, lightning, hail and strong winds.

Manchester City's parade following their Champions League win on Saturday was delayed by torrential downpours and lightning.

The London Fire Brigade was urging people not to drive through floodwater after parts of the North Circular were completely submerged.

The service also confirmed it had been called out to several floods across the capital.

People watching the Rothesay Open 2023 at the Nottingham Tennis Centre had to leave the stands and take shelter as the games were delayed due to the heavy rain.

People shelter during a rain and lightning delay during day one of the Rothesay Open 2023 at the Nottingham Tennis Centre. Credit: PA

Monday's storms could see power cuts and flooding of homes, businesses and roads, while delays and cancellations to train and bus services are “likely”, forecasters said.

Driving conditions could also become difficult and some communities could be temporarily cut off if roads flood, the Met Office added.

The warning, which covers parts of Leicester, Birmingham, Worcester, Gloucester and Oxford, will be in place until 7pm on Monday.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said the Midlands, Wales and parts of northern England are most likely to see thunderstorms.

He added that parts of northern and western Scotland and Northern Ireland could also have “torrential downpours”.

Despite rain, fans crowd the streets waiting for Manchester City.

The heavy thunderstorms are causing drastic drops in temperature, ITV News weatherman Chris Page has said.He tweeted: "In the last hour, the temperature at East Mids Airport has dropped from 28C to 19C - something more typical for the time of year."

The Environment Agency has issued 14 flood alerts across the Midlands, saying heavy, thundery showers could produce large amounts of surface water.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...