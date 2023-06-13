At least three people have been killed during a Russian attack on the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a regional governor has said.

A further 25 people were left injured by Russian missiles in the city of Kryvyi Rih, according to Governor Serhiy Lysak of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

He said that missiles hit a five-story residential building in the early hours of Tuesday, engulfing the surrounding area in a fire.

Search efforts were ongoing to rescue those buried under the rubble, Mr Lysak added.

Images from the scene, which were relayed by Mr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, showed firefighters battling blazes.

He wrote: "More terrorist missiles. Russian killers continue their war against residential buildings, ordinary cities and people."

Ukrainian officials said the country's capital, Kyiv, also came under attack on Tuesday, saying that Russian missiles were intercepted and destroyed by air defences.

The attacks come as Ukrainian forces mount a counteroffensive, using Western-supplied firepower, to push Russian lines back across a more than 600 mile long frontline, in the east of Ukraine.

In recent days, Ukraine has claimed to have retaken several villages in the country's South East.

Emergency workers extinguish a fire after missiles hit a multi-story building in Kryvyi Rih. Credit: AP

On Monday, the Ukraine deputy defence minister Hannah Maliar said that the Ukrainian flag was again flying over the village of Storozhov.

She predicted the liberation of "all Ukrainian land" would be the final outcome, in a Telegram post.

Last weekend, Ukrainian officials said that three other small villages, which are clustered together south of the town of Velika Novosilke, in the eastern Donetsk region, had also been liberated.

The villages are located in the so-called "Vremivka ledge", a section of the front line where the Russian-controlled area protrudes into territory held by Ukraine.

Russia's Defence Ministry has not confirmed any retreat from the villages, but some military bloggers have acknowledged the loss of Moscow's control over them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...