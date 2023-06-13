Boris Johnson submits last-minute evidence to Privileges Committee

Boris Johnson has given last minute evidence to the Privileges Committee before it publishes a report expected to find that he deliberately misled Parliament.

A spokesman for the committee said it was “dealing with” the information, which the former prime minister sent over at 11.57pm on Monday.

The group of MPs was expected to publish its report, into whether the former prime minister misled Parliament over No 10 lockdown parties, this week.

It comes as Mr Johnson quit Parliament on Friday, after received a draft copy of the report's findings.

In a 1,000-word exit statement, the former prime minister accused the committee, chaired by Harriet Harman but with a Conservative majority, of “bias” and likened it to a “kangaroo court”.

A committee spokesman: “A letter enclosing further representations from Mr Johnson was received by the committee at 11.57pm last night.

“The committee is dealing with these and will report promptly.”

The Privileges Committee has rejected his defence that senior officials advised him Covid rules and guidance had been followed in No 10, according to the Times.

A senior aide in fact warned him against claiming to the Commons that social distancing guidelines were observed, the paper reported.

