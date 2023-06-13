Donald Trump arrested as historic court appearance gets underway

Play Brightcove video

ITV News US Correspondent Dan Rivers reported from Miami as former US President Donald Trump arrives at court

Donald Trump has been arrested ahead of his court appearance, days after he became the first former president to be charged with federal crimes.He is accused of illegally hoarding classified US government documents and preventing efforts to get them back.

This time his 37 charges - which if he's found guilty of could see him sent to prison- concern conduct that prosecutors say jeopardised national security.

The former US president has formally surrendered to the police alongside his former aide, Walt Nauta.

Both men are expected to appear in court shortly.

Trump, accompanied by his son Eric, was chauffeured to the federal court in Miami, by a motorcade of blacked out vehicles at just before 7pm (BST) on Tuesday.

As he rode to court, Trump posted on his social media site that the case against him was a “witch hunt.”

A procession of police vehicles escort Donald Trump to court

Play Brightcove video

He was met by hundreds of journalists, supporters and protesters waiting outside the court.

A small spat took place earlier this afternoon, as a man with “Trump sucks” spray-painted on his jacket and pants shouted at supporters of the former president as they passed by while a man held a homemade “Free Trump” banner behind others who shouted at him.

Anti- Trump protesters outside Miami Federal Court. Credit: ITV News

Trump's courtroom appearance is the second time he has been charged this year.

In April he faced charges arising from hush money payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump now faces 37 counts related to the mishandling of classified documents, including 31 counts under an Espionage Act statute, in relation to the knowingly keeping hold of national defence information.

The charges also include counts of obstructing justice and making false statements, among other crimes.

Trump is accused of keeping physical documents related to “nuclear weaponry in the United States” and the “nuclear capabilities of a foreign country,” along with documents from White House intelligence briefings, including some that detail the military capabilities of the US and other countries, according to the indictment.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, saying he’s being unfairly targeted by political opponents who want to hurt his campaign to reclaim the White House in 2024.

After his court appearance, he will return to New Jersey, where he’s expected to hold a press event to publicly respond to the charges.

