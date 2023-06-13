The UK Covid-19 Inquiry is officially set to begin, with the voices of some of those who suffered most in the pandemic being heard on its first day of evidence.

Two years after then-prime minister Boris Johnson announced a public inquiry would be set up, chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett will formally open the first substantive hearing, in London, on Tuesday.

Following her statement, a video featuring people from across the UK sharing their experiences of loss will be played to those gathered at the hearing centre in west London.

A statement from the inquiry team ahead of the opening warned that the film of "some of those who suffered most during the pandemic" may be "difficult to watch."

The first module of the inquiry is expected to last around six weeks, during which there will be a focus on whether the pandemic was properly planned for and "whether the UK was adequately ready for that eventuality".

Elkan Abrahamson, a solicitor representing the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice (CBFFJ) UK group, which has almost 7,000 members, said Tuesday "marks the end of a two-year battle by the bereaved to get a statutory public inquiry..

He said: "As a nation, we have many lessons to learn from the pandemic and we must start to learn them now and avoid needless deaths."

The campaign group has raised concerns about feeling marginalised after putting forward 20 people to be considered as witnesses for the first module, none of whom it said has been called to give evidence.

Boris Johnson announced a public inquiry would be set up two years ago. Credit: PA

Ahead of the inquiry opening, members of the CBFFJ demonstrated outside the inquiry building, expressing frustration at feeling "excluded from sharing key evidence" with the inquiry.

Bereaved families stood holding pictures of some of those who died, during the demonstration.

But a spokeswoman for the inquiry said Lady Hallett "has been clear she hasn't ruled out calling testimony from bereaved people in later investigations, for example with the use of do not resuscitate orders".

The spokeswoman also highlighted the Every Story Matters campaign, where people can share their experiences with the inquiry.

Tuesday's hearing will also feature opening statements by the counsel to the inquiry and core participants, including a lawyer for the CBFFJ group.

How long will the inquiry last?

The inquiry is split into six modules, with public hearings scheduled to conclude by summer 2026, and interim reports published before then.

Lady Hallett is planning to publish reports for Module 1 and 2 (core UK decision-making and political governance) next year.

Module 2 of the UK-wide inquiry will look at central government decision-making and examine issues from the perspective of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

A Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry, looking at the pandemic response in devolved areas in Scotland, is running at the same time, chaired by Lord Brailsford.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...