Will Johnson be censured by all MPs in the traditional way?

After the very serious business of the Privileges Committee judging that Boris Johnson wilfully and recklessly lied to parliament when saying all Covid rules were followed in Downing St, there will then be the unedifying political game of the party whips manoeuvring to decide what kind of motion of censure MPs should pass.

Actually this is more than a game. It will have a material impact on whether Boris Johnson can return to parliament if he so chooses (and for what it is worth, his allies say he is weighing up applying to be a candidate long before the election, so that the decision would rest with local members and not Conservative Campaign Headquarters).

I am told by multiple MPs that the Tory whips want to break with precedent and have an unamendable motion of the whole House of Commons that simply “takes note” of the Privileges Committee’s damning report rather than following precedent by approving it.

This would obviously suit Mr Johnson because he would not be pronounced guilty by the whole House, just by a committee of it.

MPs from all parties however are deeply concerned with this initiative and want there to be be a normal motion, which would be to approve the report and the associated proposed punishment - thought to be a 20-day suspension from the Commons.

The problem with this traditional motion, for Johnson and perhaps for Sunak too, is that it brings the risk, the probability, that it would be amended to increase the sanction - perhaps by making clear that the suspension from the House would have to be served if Mr Johnson ever returned to parliament, and to strip him of his parliamentary pass.

And of course if Mr Johnson were automatically suspended on a return to parliament in a new seat, his constituents could immediately petition for another by-election. He would be in trouble before even setting foot back in parliament.

This could all get very confusing and messy, for Mr Johnson and the Tory Party. Which given that Boris Johnson is at the centre of it all, may not be a surprise.

