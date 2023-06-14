At least 17 people have died after a fishing boat carrying dozens of migrants capsized and sank off the southern coast of Greece early on Wednesday.

A large search and rescue operation was launched in the area as authorities said 104 people have been rescued so far.

The incident occurred some 75 kilometers (46 miles) southwest of Greece's southern Peloponnese region on Wednesday.

Four of the survivors were hospitalised with symptoms of hypothermia, but it is unclear how many passengers might remain missing at sea after 17 bodies were recovered, the Greek coast guard said.

Six coast guard vessels, a navy frigate, a military transport plan, an air force helicopter, several private vessels and a drone from the European Union border protection agency, Frontex were taking part in the ongoing search.

The Italy-bound boat is believed to have sailed from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya.

Smugglers are increasingly taking larger boats into international waters off the Greek mainland to try to avoid local coast guard patrols.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…