Play Brightcove video

The moment the suspected Nottingham attacker is tasered and taken away by police.

CCTV footage obtained by ITV News shows the suspected Nottingham attacker being caught, tasered and arrested by police.

The arrest came after three people being stabbed to death in Nottingham city centre, on in the early hours of Tuesday.

At around 5.30am a white van, with what appears to be a smashed windscreen, slowly drives down a road, the video shows.

One police officer with a taser, runs to the vehicle and pulls open the van door.

The officer can be seen aiming his taser into the van, as more police run towards the vehicle.

The man inside the van is then dragged out of the front seat by an officer grabbing his clothes.

Minutes later, surrounded by police, the suspect is taken away in handcuffs by two officers, looking at the ground.

An hour and a half earlier, CCTV footage shows a man, believed to match the description of the suspected knifeman, attempting to break into a homeless hostel and being confronted by a resident.

The man, wearing a black tracksuit and carrying a rucksack, attempts to force open a ground floor window, at Seely Hirst House, around a five minute walk from where one of the fatal attacks took place.

He then stops and a person inside the building can be seen grasping the window and slamming it shut.

The suspect then glances around him and slowly walks away.

The three victims of the Nottingham attack, from L-R: Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Ian Robert Coates. Credit: Handouts/PA

The three victims of the attack include university student and cricket player Barnaby Webber age 19.

His family have since described their “complete devastation” at the “senseless murder of our son”, saying he was a “beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to”.Another victim has been named as 19-year-old medical student Grace O’Malley-Kumar, who was a star hockey player.

“Grace was an adored daughter and sister; she was a truly wonderful and beautiful young lady," her family said in a statement issued through Nottinghamshire Police.

The third victim was Ian Robert Coates, a "beloved and respected" school site manager.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder after Mr Webber and fellow University of Nottingham student Ms O’Malley-Kumar were stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road at about 4am on Tuesday.

Mr Coates was then found fatally stabbed in Magdala Road before the suspect is believed to have stolen his van and driven at people walking in Milton Street.

Three people were injured in the van attack - one is in a critical condition in hospital and two suffered minor injuries.

The man held in custody over the fatal stabbing is originally from West Africa and has a history of mental health problems, ITV News understands.

Several sources confirmed the details.

Nottinghamshire Police has yet to confirm a motive for the attack, instead saying they are keeping “an open mind”.A vigil was held at Djanogly Terrace at 4pm, where hundreds of students and staff will pay tribute to the two young athletes.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...