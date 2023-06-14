Government triggers by-election to replace Boris Johnson

A by-election to replace former PM Boris Johnson has been triggered following his resignation as an MP last week.

Some Labour MPs in the chamber cheered when Chief Whip Simon Hart issued the writ to replace Mr Johnson as member for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

The announcement comes after a war of words between the current and former prime ministers erupted after Downing Street published Mr Johnson’s honours list on Friday, lacking the names of sitting MPs including former culture secretary Nadine Dorries and former minister Nigel Adams.

Hours later, Mr Johnson dramatically announced his Commons exit, as the Privileges Committee prepared to report that he lied to Parliament over partygate.

Loyalists Ms Dorries and Mr Adams also said they were standing down as MPs.

The prime minister suggested his former boss wanted him to ignore the recommendations of the House of Lords Appointments Commission.

Mr Johnson said he was talking “rubbish” and his camp accused Mr Sunak of having “secretly blocked” the peerages of Ms Dorries and other allies.

Mr Johnson accused the Commons investigation into whether he mislead Parliament over partygate as move to "drive me out".

In a statement to the media on Friday, the former prime minister compared the Privileges Committee probe to a "kangaroo court".

He said, after receiving a letter from the committee, he believed it was "determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of Parliament".

Mr Hart also announced that a by-election had been triggered for Nigel Adams' former seat of Selby and Ainsty.Boris Johnson's resignation statement in full as he quits as MP

The by-election has to take place between 21 and 27 working days from the issuing of the writ.

