Thousands of NHS appointments in England are expected to be cancelled as junior doctors go on strike in a dispute with the government over pay.

The 72-hour walkout by medics - who can have up to eight years of experience as a hospital doctor or three years in general practice - will run from 7am on Wednesday until 7am on Saturday.

The walkout comes as NHS chiefs warned the number of people seeking emergency help will rise as the hot weather continues across the UK.

The strike is the second this year by junior doctors and is expected to cause mass disruption, with thousands of patients having their operations and appointments rescheduled while the overall NHS waiting list continues to grow.

There have also been concerns about staffing, with some consultants saying they would not provide strike cover unless their employers agreed to a higher overtime rate.

The British Medical Association (BMA) is calling for "full restoration" of pay, which it says has seen a 26% cut, and says the government has offered only 5% to end the dispute.

The strike is expected to cause widespread disruption. Credit: PA

Dr Vivek Trivedi and Dr Robert Laurenson, co-chairmen of the BMA Junior Doctors' Committee, said in a statement: "Junior doctors are in despair at this government's refusal to listen.

"It should never have taken two whole rounds of strike action to even put a number on the table, and for that number to be a 5% pay offer - in a year of double-digit inflation, itself another pay cut - beggars belief.

"We have made clear that junior doctors are looking for the full restoration of our pay, which has seen a 26% cut."

A BMA poll of 1,935 junior doctors in England, published on Wednesday, found 53% are making plans to leave the NHS or are thinking about leaving as a result of the government's response to industrial action.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

Some 67% do not think the NHS in its current form will exist in ten years and 88% expect the NHS to get worse over the next 18 months.

BMA chairman of council, Professor Philip Banfield, has written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urging him to intervene to resolve the dispute.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said it was "extremely disappointing" the BMA was going ahead with further strike action.

Steve Barclay called the strikes 'extremely disappointing'. Credit: PA

He said: "This 72-hour walkout will put patient safety and our efforts to cut waiting lists at risk.

"During recent meetings with representatives of the BMA Junior Doctors’ Committee, we made a fair and reasonable opening offer and were discussing both pay and non-pay issues until they chose to end the talks by announcing new strike dates.

"If the BMA cancels these damaging and disruptive strikes and shows willingness to move significantly from their position, we can resume confidential talks and find a way forward, as we have done with other unions."

Doctors will join picket lines outside their hospitals on Wednesday and the BMA is also holding rallies throughout the rest of the week, including in Oxford, Birmingham, London and Manchester.

Earlier this week, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England’s national medical director, said almost all routine or pre-planned care could be impacted in some way by the latest strike.

A similar walkout by junior doctors in April saw 196,000 hospital appointments and pre-planned operations rescheduled.

The Partygate: The Inside Story podcast brings you fresh revelations and our whistleblowers in their own words in the definitive behind-closed-doors story of how ITV News uncovered one of the biggest scandals of our era