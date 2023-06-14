The 31-year-old suspect held in custody over the fatal stabbing of three people in Nottingham city centre is originally from West Africa and has a history of mental health problems, ITV News understands.

Several sources confirmed the details as Nottinghamshire Police have yet to discuss a motive for the attack, simply saying that they are keeping “an open mind”.

Two 19-year-old students, Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, were killed early on Tuesday morning.

Ian Coates, who worked as part of L.E.A.D Academy Trust, has also been named as the third victim.

Mr Coates was found fatally stabbed in the city's Magdala Road in the early hours of Tuesday.

The family of Barnaby released a statement on Wednesday paying tribute to "beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to" after his "senseless murder".

Elsewhere, England Hockey tweeted that they are "deeply saddened" by the "tragic death" of Ms Kumar.

"Grace was a popular member of the England U16 and U18 squads and our thoughts are with Grace’s family, friends, teammates and the whole hockey community at this time."

Victims Barnaby Webber (left), Grace Kumar (middle), and Ian Coates.

In a statement, Ross Middleton, Executive Headteacher of Huntingdon Academy and Warren Academy, said Mr Coates was a "much-loved" colleague who "always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children".

He added: "As a school community, it will take time to process this deeply upsetting news. We wish to extend our sympathy and condolences to all those affected by yesterday’s tragic events."

The suspect is believed to have stabbed the victims multiple times before stealing Mr Coates' fan and "attempting to run over" three others.

One of the injured remains in critical condition, police said.

The ordeal led to a major police operation in Nottingham, with cordons in place blocking off several key roads.

A vigil has already been held at Nottingham’s St Peter’s Church, attended by hundreds, while floral tributes have have been left at a Somerset cricket club in memory of Mr Webber, who was described as a much-loved member of Bishops Hull Cricket Club.

