Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa overnight, killing at least three people and injuring more than a dozen others.

The strike damaged homes, a warehouse, shops and cafes, according to the regional state administration.

The attack, launched from the Black Sea, involved four Kalibr cruise missiles - three of which were intercepted by air defences, the administration also said.

The strike left three dead. Credit: AP

Three employees of a food warehouse were killed and seven others injured, and searchers were looking for possible survivors under the rubble, it added.

Another six people - guards and residents of a neighbouring house - were injured.

Andriy Kovalov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's General Staff, said Russian forces have increased missile and aerial strikes on Ukraine.

It comes as Kyiv moves forward with the early stages of a counter-offensive against Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

A destroyed McDonalds in Odesa, Ukraine. Credit: AP

Mr Kovalov said Ukrainian forces made advances on several fronts of the roughly 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line, and fighting was continuing in or near at least two settlements in the eastern Donetsk region.

Russia has occupied and controls nearly one-fifth of Ukrainian territory.

The British Ministry of Defence wrote on Twitter that southern Ukraine “has often been more permissible for Russian air operations” compared with other parts of the front.

Separately, the mayor of the central city of Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown, said the death toll from a Russian strike a day earlier that hit an apartment building had risen to 12.

