A breed of dog that's "bred to kill" must be urgently banned after being linked to a number of fatal dog attacks in recent years, a Conservative former minister has said.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, Sir John Hayes called for the American Bully XL, closely linked to the banned Pit Bull Terrier, to be banned without debate.

Recent deaths by XL Bullys include ten-year-old Jack Lis who went to a house to play in Caerphilly in 2021. Since then there have been a number of other fatal attacks by the same breed in the Welsh town, including 83-year-old great grandmother Shirley Patrick.

Joanne Robinson, a 43-year-old mother and grandmother, was also killed by an American XL Bully at a house in Rotherham last year.

Sir John, the MP for South Holland and the Deepings, told the Commons: " Regretfully, the subject of dangerous dogs is salient again. Deep regrets of the most tragic events."

He added: "Just last month, a 37-year-old man was killed in Greater Manchester."

"A 17-month-old, Bella-Rae Birch, killed last year. Just before that, a 10-year-old, Jack Lis," Sir John added.

"They were all killed by this so-called Bully Dog, the American XL Bully Dog.

"We need an urgent statement from the Government, not to debate this matter but simply to confirm that this bad breed, bred to kill, should be banned."

In response to Sir John, Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said: "I think many people would be surprised to hear the volume of such attacks that do take place, and there has been a spate of them recently that have been incredibly shocking, and the result of owners not being able to control those animals.

"It is a very serious matter. I know the Secretary of State (Thérèse Coffey) is aware of these matters. As the next questions to her are not until July 6, I shall write on his behalf and make sure that the Secretary of State has heard it today."

There are currently four banned breeds of dog in the UK, the Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Brasileiro.

