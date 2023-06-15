Boris Johnson committed "repeated" and "serious" contempts of Parliament by deliberately misleading MPs with his denials over the partygate scandal, a damning report has found.

The 30,000-word report published by MPs on the House of Commons privileges committee found the former prime minister's behaviour warranted a 90-day suspension from Parliament - one he now avoids after his dramatic resignation on Friday.

Responding to its publication on Thursday, Mr Johnson hit out at what he called a "deranged conclusion". He said: "This is rubbish. It's a lie."

"This is a dreadful day for MPs and for democracy," Mr Johnson added. "This decision means that no MP is free from vendetta, or expulsion on trumped up charges by a tiny minority who want to see him or her gone from the Commons."

The report's key findings

Boris Johnson was disingenuous and misled MPs several times with his denials over pandemic gatherings at Number 10 Downing Street

Mr Johnson committed "repeated" contempts of Parliament, which were made "all the more serious" because they were committed by the "most senior member of the government"

His recommended sanction would have been a 90-day suspension from Parliament, now unable to be imposed after his resignation

The MPs also recommended that Mr Johnson is not given a former member's pass, which would ban access to the parliamentary estate in Westminster

Mr Johnson committed further contempts by undermining the democratic processes of the Commons and being "complicit in the campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation of the committee."

Boris Johnson greets reporters while out on a run on Thursday morning, ahead of the publication of the scathing report

Play Brightcove video

Mr Johnson's immediate resignation on Friday, which he made after receiving the committee's scathing verdict, now makes him immune to the recommended 90-day parliamentary suspension.

However, the committee has also recommended that the former prime minister should not receive a pass that traditionally gives former MPs access to Parliament.

The Liberal Democrats have called for Mr Johnson to be stripped of the £115,000 annual allowance given to former prime ministers to run their offices.

The party's deputy leader, Daisy Cooper, said the report should be "the final nail in the coffin" for Mr Johnson, who she described as a "law-breaker and serial liar".

The five ways Boris Johnson misled MPs

Claiming Covid rules and guidance were followed at all times in Number 10 on four separate occasions

Failing to tell the House "about his own knowledge of the gatherings where the rules or guidance had been broken"

Saying he relied on "repeated reassurances" that rules had not been broken

Insisting on waiting for Sue Gray's report to be published before he could answer questions in the House, when he had "personal knowledge which he did not reveal"

Claiming that rules and guidance had been followed while he was present at gatherings in Number 10 when he "purported to correct the record" in May 2022

MPs are now likely to face a vote on the outcomes of report, which could have triggered a by-election in Mr Johnson's former Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency had he not stood down already.

However, his political future still remains at grave risk, with the chance that Mr Johnson could be barred from ever standing as an MP again, or banned from entering the House of Lords.

The Partygate: The Inside Story podcast brings you fresh revelations and our whistleblowers in their own words in the definitive behind-closed-doors story of how ITV News uncovered one of the biggest scandals of our era...