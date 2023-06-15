Conor McGregor accused of sexually assaulting woman at NBA finals game

Conor McGregor has been accused of trapping a woman in a bathroom at a basketball game and sexually assaulting her.

The mixed martial arts fighter has denied the claims.

It is claimed the alleged sexual assault happened at Game four of the NBA Finals, when Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat 108-95, on June 9, at the Kaseya Center in Florida.

The victim's lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, told ITV News her client was allegedly trapped in a bathroom at the stadium by McGregor, who was very "aggressive" with her client.

Ms Mitchell says the alleged victim's clothes from the night of the reported incident have been given to police.

MMA fighter Conor McGregor speaks at the basketball NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9. Credit: AP

She told ITV News: "My client is still seeking justice, we can't stand for this... we will be filing a civil lawsuit against Mr McGregor."

Ms Mitchell reportedly wrote demand letters to the McGregor, Miami Heat and the NBA on behalf of the woman alleging the attack, TMZ reported.

McGregor's representatives said on Thursday morning the "allegations are false".

"Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated," they added.

Miami Police Department confirmed to ITV News that a report was filed by the alleged victim and that it is investigating.

However the force cannot confirm the nature of the claim or the individuals involved.

The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) said in a statement: "The organisation is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident.

"UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements."

Miami Heat added it was aware of the allegations and was conducting a full investigation.

McGregor had already caused controversy at the baseball game.

Conor McGregor punches Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, Credit: AP

The Miami Heat mascot reportedly was taken to hospital after being punched by Irish mixed martial artist.

What was a promotional stunt ended badly as former UFC champion McGregor floored ‘Burnie’, who was wearing oversized boxing gloves, with a left hook before adding another punch as the stricken Miami mascot lay on his back.

‘Burnie’ – who is described as a “rough, anthropomorphic depiction of the fireball featured on the Heat’s logo” – was dragged off court by three people and it was later reported that the individual inside the mascot suit was taken to the emergency room of a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Heat have declined to comment on the incident, but it has been reported that the mascot is out of hospital and recovering.

