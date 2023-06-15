Double Oscar-winning actress and former Labour MP Glenda Jackson has died aged 87 "after a brief illness" at her home, her agent has said.

In a statement, her agent Lionel Larner said: "Glenda Jackson, two-time Academy Award-winning actress and politician, died peacefully at her home in Blackheath, London this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side."

Ms Jackson had recently completed filming 'The Great Escaper' in which she co-starred with Michael Caine.

The screen star and former Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate won the Oscar for best actress in 1970 for Women In Love and again three years later for A Touch Of Class - although opted not to attend the ceremony on either occasion.

Glenda Jackson (left) as Queen Elizabeth I of England alongside Vanessa Redgrave (right) on the film set of 'Mary, Queen of Scots' in 1971. Credit: AP

Jackson said she only started acting after she failed her school certificate, leaving her with no option but to start working at the age of 16.

She previously told the Times magazine of her childhood on the Wirral: "Listen, I come from a family where if you didn't work, you didn't eat. That was the class structure."

Despite her successful career, which also included two Emmy Awards and a Tony, Jackson previously said she never had any interest in the social and glamorous aspects of the industry.

The Birkenhead-born actress gave up acting for politics more than a quarter of a century ago and served as a Labour MP for 23 years.

Labour Party MP Glenda Jackson speaking during a party meeting in a pub in Kilburn in north London. Credit: PA

In 1992 she was elected as the Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate and served as a junior transport minister from 1997 to 1999 during Sir Tony Blair's government.

Jackson stood down as an MP at the 2015 general election and returned to acting.

She won a Bafta for best actress in 2019 for her role in Elizabeth Is Missing, which followed the story of a woman suffering from dementia.

Labour MP for Hampstead and Kilburn Tulip Siddiq has tweeted: "Devastated to hear that my predecessor Glenda Jackson has died.

"A formidable politician, an amazing actress and a very supportive mentor to me. Hampstead and Kilburn will miss you Glenda."

Diane Abbott, the MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, has written: "Very sad to hear of the death of Glenda Jackson.

"I served alongside her in Parliament for many years. She was a kind and extremely principled woman."

Former Downing Street communications chief Alastair Campbell has said Glenda Jackson “found the transition to politics harder than she expected” but had “a great life well lived”.Mr Campbell, who worked with Labour prime minister Sir Tony Blair, under whom Jackson was a minister for transport from 1997 to 1999, tweeted: “Sad to hear that Glenda Jackson has died.“One of the finest actresses of our lifetime, our local MP and for a time minister in (Tony Blair) government.“I sometimes felt she found the transition to politics harder than she expected. But a great life well lived and a major contribution on so many fronts.”

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, who was Conservative MP for the City of Chester from 1992 to 1997, said he treasures his "unlikely friendship" with the "gifted, caring and special" Glenda Jackson.

