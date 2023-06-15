Hundreds of people are feared still missing after at least 78 died in the capsize of a fishing boat crammed with migrants off the coast of southern Greece.

The vessel was on its way from Libya to Italy when it sank off the coast of southern Greece.

Rescue workers managed to save 104 passengers, including migrants from Egypt, Syria, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Palestine.

Authorities believe that hundreds of others may have been trapped below deck.

If that is confirmed, that would make the maritime tragedy one of the worst of its kind ever recorded in the central Mediterranean.

Survivors of the shipwreck resting at the port southwest of Athens. Credit: AP

Authorities revised the confirmed death toll from 79 following an overnight count of the bodies.

“The survivors are in a very difficult situation. Right now they are in shock,” Erasmia Roumana, head of a United Nations Refugee Agency delegation, said after meeting the rescued migrants in a storage hangar in the southern port of Kalamata.

“They want to get in touch with their families to tell them they are OK, and they keep asking about the missing. Many have friends and relatives unaccounted for.”

Greece declared three days of mourning and politicians suspended campaigning for a general election on June 25.

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, said she was “deeply saddened” by the tragedy and promised to strengthen cooperation between the EU and nearby countries to try to further crack down on migrant smugglers.

But human rights groups argue the crackdown means migrants and refugees are being forced to take longer and more dangerous routes to reach safe countries.

The search operation south of Greece’s Peloponnese region failed to locate any more bodies or survivors overnight or early Thursday.

“The chances of finding (more survivors) are minimal,” retired Greek coast guard admiral Nikos Spanos told state-run ERT television.

“We have seen old fishing boats like this before from Libya: They are about 30 metres (100-feet) long and can carry 600-700 people when crammed full. But they are not at all seaworthy.

"To put it simply, they are floating coffins.”

Paramedics transferring an injured survivor of the shipwreck to hospital. Credit: AP

Coast guard experts believe the boat may have sunk after running out of fuel or suffering engine trouble, with movement of passengers inside the vessel causing it to list and ultimately capsize.

An aerial photograph of the vessel before it sank released by Greek authorities showed people crammed on the deck. Most were not wearing life jackets.

“We are witnessing one of the biggest tragedies in the Mediterranean, and the numbers announced by the authorities are devastating,” said Gianluca Rocco, head of the Greek section of IOM, the UN migration agency.

The IOM has recorded more than 21,000 deaths and disappearances in the central Mediterranean since 2014.

Survivors receiving first aid after being rescued from a fishing boat that capsized off the southern coast of Greece. Credit: AP

Greece’s coast guard said it was notified by Italian authorities of the trawler’s presence in international waters.

It said efforts by its own ships and merchant vessels to assist the boat were repeatedly rejected, with people on board insisting they wanted to continue to Italy.

Twenty-nine of the survivors in southern Greece remain hospitalised, mostly with symptoms of hypothermia, while eight have been questioned by coast guard investigators.

Government officials said the survivors would be moved to a migrant shelter near Athens later on Thursday or Friday.

The spot is close to the deepest part of the Mediterranean Sea, and depths of up to 17,000 ft (5,200m) could hamper any effort to locate a sunken vessel.

The IOM said initial reports suggested up to 400 people were aboard. A network of activists said it received a distress call from a boat in the same area whose passengers said it carried 750 people.

The Mediterranean’s deadliest shipwreck in living memory occurred on April 18, 2015, when an overcrowded fishing boat collided off Libya with a freighter trying to come to its rescue. Only 28 people survived.

Forensic experts concluded that there were originally 1,100 people on board.

