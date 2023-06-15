Boris Johnson has criticised a parliamentary committee's verdict that he deliberately lied to MPs about whether lockdown rules were broken in No 10 — branding it "rubbish.

His comments come after the Privileges Committee released its full 30,000 word report on Thursday morning.

In a statement the former prime minister said: "This is rubbish. It is a lie. In order to reach this deranged conclusion, the Committee is obliged to say a series of things that are patently absurd, or contradicted by the facts."

Mr Johnson said he believed "correctly" that the events he attended, while the UK was under coronavirus restrictions, were "reasonably necessary for work purposes".

He added that "after a year of work" the committee found "not a shred of evidence" that he or members of his staff had broke lockdown rules.

"Their argument can be boiled down to: 'Look at this picture - that's Boris Johnson with a glass in his hand. He must have known that the event was illegal. Therefore he lied'," he said.

"That is a load of complete tripe. That picture was me, in my place of work, trying to encourage and thank my officials in a way that I believed was crucial for the government and for the country as a whole, and in a way which I believed to be wholly within the rules."

Mr Johnson also took aim at Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin - who sits on the committee - alleging that he had attended "at least one 'birthday event'" in December 2020.

He said: "Why was it illegal for me to thank staff and legal for Sir Bernard to attend his wife's birthday party?

"The hypocrisy is rank."

More to follow...

