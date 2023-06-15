German police have opened an investigation into Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann after several women came forward with allegations that they were recruited for sex at the metal band's concerts.

“Preliminary proceedings have been initiated against Till Lindemann on allegations relating to sexual offences and the distribution of narcotics,” a spokeswoman for the Berlin public prosecution's office said in a statement, adding that they started the investigation of their own volition, according to the AFP news agency.

The accusations arose when one woman, a 24-year-old fan from Northern Ireland, claimed someone associated with the band invited her to a seating section called "row zero" at a Rammstein gig in Vilnius, Lithuania, in May.

She explained in a series of posts on social media that she was then led underneath the stage during the interval where Lindemann, 60, joined her.

Till Lindemann (middle) with his bandmates in 2010. Credit: PA

When she refused to have sex with him, he reacted angrily, according to The Guardian.

She explained fearing she may have been spiked at a pre-concert party, but a urine test from a pharmacy later showed no signs of drugs in her system.

In a follow-up post on May 30, the woman clarified that Till did not touch or rape her.

Since she came forward, several others have reported similar incidents to German media outlets.

A piece by Süddeutsche Zeitung features a woman who said she had attended an after-show party of a Rammstein concert in Vienna in 2019.

She drank alcohol and passed out, she claims, and regained consciousness to find Lindemann "on top" of her in a hotel room.

Süddeutsche reported that Lindemann then asked her whether she wanted him to stop and later left the room.

In response to the claims, Rammstein posted a statement to their Instagram in German last week, writing: "To our fans, we say: it's important to us that you feel comfortable and safe at our shows - on and off stage."

"... But we, the band, also have a right - namely not to be prejudiced."

Lindemann has denied the allegations.

As a band, they have barred the person the initial accuser said invited her backstage from attending future concerts.

While several stories have surfaced in German newspapers and on social media, only the Vilnius case has been reported to police, The Guardian added.

