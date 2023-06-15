Play Brightcove video

ITV News Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda speaks to the former Take That singer and now film star Gary Barlow on the red carpet premiere of Greatest Days

The cultural stronghold that Take That had on the British population in the 1990s cannot be understated.

Their loyal, loving fan base is often compared to that of The Beatles, so it’s probably no surprise that when they they split in 1996, The Samaritan set up a special helpline to offer counselling to distressed fans.

Though it’s been three decades, the adoration still felt for Take That - currently just Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald - is clear to see.

Take That band in 1993 (L-R) Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Robbie Williams and Jason Orange. Credit: PA Images

Many meaningful teenage moments rooted around eyes glued to TV to watch the latestcatchy tune or endlessly mimicked choreography the boys had to offer.

At the premiere for his new film, Greatest Days, Gary Barlow told me that in the 90s, he “never” realised just how big Take That were.

“I don’t think we ever think about it in those realms. If you’re an artist and you’re putting out music, or whatever you’re doing, you just do your best every day. The rest is in everyone elses control.”

The film follows five best friends who have an amazing night seeing their favourite boy band (inspired by Take That) in concert.

Take That's Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen. Credit: PA

Twenty-five years later their lives have changed, but they reunite for one more show by their beloved band.

The movie’s a cinematic adaptation of Take That’s stage musical The Band and features manyof their songs.

It’s a celebration of 30 years of Take That, turning the mirror on their fans and how their lives were intertwined with the famous group.

Listen to the ITV News entertainment podcast Unscripted