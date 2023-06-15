A 21-year-old woman has died after she was sexually assaulted and thrown off a bridge at one of Germany's most famous tourist attractions, according to local reports.

A man ambushed two female tourists near Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria, a picturesque landmark that served as inspiration for Disney's 1959 film Sleeping Beauty.

Citing state prosecutors in nearby Kempten, public broadcaster BR said that one of the two women has died after they were both thrown into a gorge on Wednesday afternoon.

Neuschwanstein Castle served as inspiration for Disney's Sleeping Beauty. Credit: AP

Police also said the man responsible initially fled but was later arrested.

Chief Public Prosecutor Thomas Hörmann told German newspaper Bild that the two women, aged 21 and 22, met the man on a hiking tour east of the Marienbrücke Bridge, and joined him.

"There he physically attacked the 21-year-old," before the 22-year-old tried to intervene and was strangled.

They were both pushed over the bridge and into a ravine 50 metres below, BR added.

Both were rushed to hospital, where the 21-year-old died overnight.

Her friend apparently remains in hospital.

A large-scale police operation was launched at the tourist attraction.

