Actor Al Pacino, 83, welcomes fourth child as partner Noor Alfallah gives birth to son
Al Pacino has welcomed his fourth child, at the age of 83.
Pacino's publicist, Stan Rosenfield, confirmed on Thursday that the actor and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah welcomed a son named Roman.
No other details, including when or where the baby was born, were released.
Roman is Pacino’s fourth child and first with Alfallah.
The Hollywood star also has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D’Angelo.
Pacino and Alfallah, who describes herself as a "raconteur" on her Instagram, reportedly began dating last year.
Her IMDB page notes that she’s a producer on two movies currently in post-production, including Billy Knight, starring Pacino.
The actor's announcement follows close on the heels of longtime friend and fellow Godfather Part II actor Robert De Niro's baby news.
He became a father for the seventh time at the age of 79 last month.
