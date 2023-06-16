Boris Johnson has been unveiled as a new columnist for the Daily Mail after a report found he repeatedly lied to MPs over the Downing Street partygate scandal.

The disgraced former prime minister will pen a weekly item for the tabloid newspaper, with media sources suggesting the contract could be worth £1m.

In an announcement video posted on Friday morning, Mr Johnson promised readers "completely unexpurgated" content. "I will write whatever I want," he said.

He also said "I may even have to cover politics", but "I'll obviously try to do that as little as possible unless I absolutely have to."

The Daily Mail account tweeted: "We are delighted to announce Boris Johnson as our new columnist.

"Famed as one of the wittiest and most original writers in the business, Boris's column will appear in the Daily Mail every Saturday and you'll be able to get a preview on MailOnline and The Mail+ on Fridays."

The news comes after a report by the House of Commons privileges committee found Mr Johnson committed "repeated" and "serious" contempts of Parliament when he lied to MPs over gatherings that took place in Downing Street during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30,000-word publication was damning for Mr Johnson, who dramatically quit as an MP last Friday after receiving an early copy of the committee's verdict.

He likened the committee to a "kangaroo court" and accused those in the cross-party group of conducting a "witch hunt" to drive him out of Parliament.

When the report was finally published on Thursday, Mr Johnson immediately issued a statement, calling it "the final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination".

The Partygate: The Inside Story podcast brings you fresh revelations and our whistleblowers in their own words in the definitive behind-closed-doors story of how ITV News uncovered one of the biggest scandals of our era...

He has been backed by some of his closest allies, two of which also stood down as MPs last week over his controversial resignation honours list.

Meanwhile, speaking in her first major TV appearance since being forced out of Downing Street, Liz Truss also fiercely defended Mr Johnson and urged him to "stay and fight" for a political comeback.

But Mr Johnson may decide to pursue other avenues now available to him, as the new Daily Mail column suggests.

He started his career as a correspondent and political columnist for The Daily Telegraph, later becoming editor of The Spectator.

In 2009, when writing a weekly column for The Daily Telegraph, he was criticised for calling his yearly £250,000 payslip "chicken feed". And since leaving Number 10 last year, Mr Johnson has made millions of pounds from various speaking engagements, receiving a £2.5m advance payment just for signing up to a US after-dinner speech agency.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know