Mohammed Younis, who has travelled to Greece to find his brother, spoke to ITV News correspondent Romilly Weeks of his desperate search

A man who has travelled to Greece to discover if his brother survived the sinking of a overcrowded migrant ship in the Mediterranean Sea has said he believes coastguard authorities should have done more to help before the vessel capsized.

As many as 750 people are thought to be missing following Tuesday's incident, which has killed at least 78 people.

The ship was travelling from Libya to Italy before it sank off the coast of Greece.

Mohammed Younis, from Bradford, joined other relatives of those missing in travelling to the southern Greek port city of Kalamata.

Some 104 survivors - all men and boys - had been taken to the city, but have now been moved to an asylum centre north of Athens.

Greek authorities have been criticised for not acting quickly enough to rescue the migrants, after it was revealed a coast guard vessel escorted the ship for hours, before watching on as it sank.

Authorities have argued that the migrants repeatedly refused assistance and insisted on continuing their journey to Italy.

Mr Younis told ITV News he believes Greek authorities "didn't do anything" to help the situation and were "waiting" for people to die.

He explained the heartbreaking impact the incident has had on his family as they continue to face uncertainty over his brother's whereabouts.

The overcrowded boat capsized off the Greek coast on Tuesday. Credit: AP

"Everybody cried, we can't say anything, we can't speak to them," he said.

"How can I say my brother has died? I can't say that. If I say that, people say, my cousin, sister said 'Don't say that'.

"When my wife and sisters ring me, she said 'Don't say that please'... because it's good person."

Mr Younis' brother has four children and he admitted he has not yet told them about the incident.

He added: "When they ring me I said 'Yesterday, I spoke to him'."

