Police in southern Germany are appealing for further pictures and videos taken by witnesses of a deadly attack near a famous castle in the country.

A 30-year-old American man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly pushing two women - aged 21 and 22 - down a steep slope near Neuschwanstein Castle.

The 21-year-old, who the man is also alleged to have sexually assaulted, died as a result of her injuries.

German news agency dpa reported on Friday that police have so far only received around a dozen submissions from members of the public.

But it is believed more footage was taken by tourists, who were present when the incident took place on Wednesday.

Anyone with relevant media is being asked to upload it online via a specially created website.

"We are looking for photographs which, by chance, show two young women and a man [approx. 30-years-old] who were staying east of the Marienbruecke," Kempten police said.

"These persons may have been walking together or separately."

Tourists stand on the Marienbruecke, near Neuschwanstein Castle. Credit: AP

The Marienbruecke, or Mary's Bridge, is a popular vantage point for photos of Neuschwanstein - the most famous of the castles built by King Ludwig II of Bavaria in the 19th century.

An initial investigation by police has revealed the suspect met the two female tourists on a hiking path. He is then thought to have lured them onto a trail, leading to a viewpoint.

"The younger of the two women was attacked by the suspect," police spokesman Holger Stabik said.

"The older one tried to rush to her aid, was then choked by the suspect and subsequently pushed down a slope."

Neuschwanstein Castle was built by King Ludwig II of Bavaria in the 19th century. Credit: AP

The man then attempted to sexually assault the 21-year-old before pushing her down the slope too.

She fell nearly 50 metres, ending up close to her friend. Both women were later recovered by mountain rescuers.

The 21-year-old was flown to a hospital with serious injuries and later died, while the 22-year-old remains in hospital, where police have said she is "responsive".

Police have not identified either the man they have arrested or the victims.

