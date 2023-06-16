Play Brightcove video

Hans Zimmer proposes to his partner on stage while performing at London's O2 Arena

"Did you lock the back door? Is the milk in the fridge? ... Will you marry me?”

In true rom-com style, Hans Zimmer, who created the musical score for The Holiday, proposed to his long term partner on stage - mid performance.

The musician behind the soundtrack of famous films, including The Lion King, Gladiator and Pirates of Caribbean, had been playing a concert in London's O2 arena.

The two-time Academy Award winner brought his partner, Dina De Luca, on stage in front of an audience of 20,000 people.

Rather than getting down on one knee the pair stood inches apart, gazing into each-others eyes.

Zimmer joked: “Why did I bring you up here? I was going to ask you something really important.

"Did you lock the back door? Is the milk in the fridge? Do we have any sorbet in the freezer?"

“Will you marry me?”

She gave a huge nod and smiled as she said yes.

The pair hugged to rapturous applause and cheering from the audience.

A spokesperson for Zimmer confirmed he had proposed to his partner.

The musician, who has been married twice before, has been nominated for 12 Academy Awards.

He won two - for best score for the 1994 Disney film “The Lion King” and the 2021 sci-fi blockbuster “Dune.” Both featured in the o2 Arena show.

Listen to the ITV News entertainment podcast Unscripted