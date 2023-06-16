Play Brightcove video

Boris Johnson is in trouble with Parliamentary authorities once again over his new Daily Mail column, ITV News political correspondent Shehab Khan reports

Boris Johnson has used his first Daily Mail column to confess that the "wonder" weight loss drug Ozempic did not stop his "11.30pm fridge raids for cheddar and chorizo".

Amid accusations his new journalistic role is a “clear breach” of ministerial rules, the anticipated first column - in a deal reportedly worth £1m - was entirely about the former prime minister's battle with the famed weight loss drug.

It was only confirmed Mr Johnson would be penning articles for the tabloid newspaper on Friday, only a day after a report found he repeatedly lied to MPs over the Downing Street partygate scandal.

Semaglutide, also known as brand names Wegovy and Ozempic, is an appetite suppressant, which is popular with celebrities including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who injects it to maintain his weight.

In a 1,200-word article, Mr Johnson discusses his unsuccessful personal experience with the appetite-suppressants – but reaches the conclusion that they could be used to tackle Britain’s obesity crisis.

The publication came shortly after the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) wrote to him on Friday demanding an explanation in the latest claim that he has broken the standards expected of office.

Mr Johnson landed the job a day after he became the first ever former prime minister to be found to have lied to the Commons in the publication of the damning report into his partygate denials.

Friday’s Daily Mail used its front page to bill an “erudite” new columnist who will be “required reading in Westminster”.

The former PM discusses his unsuccessful personal experience with appetite-suppressants in his first Daily Mail column. Credit: PA

Shortly after 1pm, the newspaper tweeted a video confirming Mr Johnson’s appointment, featuring him saying: “It’s going to be exactly what I think.”

Although he quipped he will only cover politics when “I absolutely have to”, the column gives him a powerful platform to take shots at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with whom he has been publicly clashing.

In his first column, published at around 5pm, Mr Johnson writes about noticing a Cabinet colleague’s weight loss during his time in government and wondering how they had achieved it.

“If an otherwise healthy middle-aged man displays sudden weight loss, I reasoned, there are only two possible explanations.

"Either he has fallen hopelessly in love, or else he is about to mount a Tory leadership bid,” he says.

Boris Johnson promises readers a completely uncensored read in his new weekly column

Play Brightcove video

Mr Johnson claims he learned the colleague had been using a “wonder drug” which he tried out himself.

“After 40 years of moral failure, 40 years of weakness in the face of temptation - of akrasia - I was going to acquire a new and invincible chemical willpower,” he writes.

He ultimately stopped taking the drug because it made him ill and now relies on “exercise and willpower” of his own, but still concludes that it could be used to help others lose weight if it agrees better with them.

The ministerial code requires those who have left the Government in the last two years to apply to the independent watchdog for advice on taking up a new appointment or role.

But Acoba, chaired by Tory peer Lord Eric Pickles, was clear that Mr Johnson’s last-minute declaration was a breach of the rules.

A spokeswoman said: “The ministerial code states that ministers must ensure that no new appointments are announced, or taken up, before the committee has been able to provide its advice.

"An application received 30 mins before an appointment is announced is a clear breach.

“We have written to Mr Johnson for an explanation and will publish correspondence in due course, in line with our policy of transparency.”

The Acoba rules are in place to avoid suspicion that an appointment might be a reward for past favours and to mitigate a risk a minister could exploit privileged access to Government contacts.

But the watchdog is frequently accused of being “toothless” because it cannot impose sanctions.

A spokesman for the former prime minister said: “Boris Johnson is in touch with Acoba and the normal process is being followed.”

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson is “once again breaking the rules and taking advantage of a broken system for his own benefit”.

On Friday, the right-leaning newspaper said it is “delighted” to welcome “one of the wittiest and most original writers in the business”.

In a video shared alongside the announcement, Mr Johnson said he is “thrilled” to contribute to “those illustrious pages”, and promised to deliver “completely unexpurgated stuff”.

The Partygate: The Inside Story podcast brings you fresh revelations and our whistleblowers in their own words in the definitive behind-closed-doors story of how ITV News uncovered one of the biggest scandals of our era...