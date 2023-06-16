After the King's Coronation flypast was scaled down due to poor weather conditions, his birthday flypast has been increased in size to pay tribute to the new monarch.

Aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Airforce are set to feature and celebrate Charles on Saturday, June 17.

Here are some details on the annual spectacle and how to catch it.

What's the occasion?

While the King's actual birthday is on November 14, where he will turn 75, the early celebration this weekend is his official birthday.

The late Queen also had two birthdays - she was born on April 21, but she celebrated on the second Saturday of June as well.

The double birthday is in accordance with royal tradition, and the flypast will toast to Charles at his Birthday Parade.

It follows Trooping the Colour which takes place on Horse Guards Parade in the morning.

The King's coronation flypast was scaled down. Credit: PA

Where is the flypast taking place?

Around 70 aircraft will take to the skies above crowds on The Mall and over Buckingham Palace.

They will take off from 15 different locations across the UK before joining up across the southeast of England and flying over London.

This means those in East Anglia, Essex, Surrey, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Hampshire, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire might be able to catch a glimpse of some of the aircraft before they descend on the capital.

What time can we expect the flypast?

The following are approximate timings.

The aircraft will fly over Norfolk and Suffolk from 11.45pm, Essex from 12.15pm, before reaching Buckingham Palace around 1pm BST.

From here, they will leave London and Surrey, making their way over Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, north Hampshire and Oxfordshire.

Those in Gloucestershire and Wiltshire will see the end of the flypast.

The route map for the King's birthday flypast. Credit: Military Airshows

What kind of planes are taking part?

For the King's Coronation flypast, only helicopters and Red Arrows were able to take part.

On this occasion, however, there is much more planned.

Helicopters, combat air, air transport, training and display aircraft will all feature.

In fact, many of the aircraft taking part have been actively involved in operations around the world this year including the NATO Air Policing mission in Eastern Europe and the evacuation of British citizens from Sudan.

Red Arrows over The Mall in May. Credit: PA

The event will also include a mix of aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight dating back to the 1940s, as well as the C-130 Hercules plane on its final ceremonial flight before retiring from service.

Crowds can expect to see a multiple Typhoon fighter jet aircraft, and the Envoy IV CC1 from the RAF fleet will make its flypast debut.

The event will culminate in a spectacular show of red, white and blue from the pilots of the RAF Red Arrows.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, said: "We are very proud to be able to showcase our capabilities to our Commander-in-Chief, on this historic occasion for His Majesty the King.

"We have planned a fitting and appropriate tribute for our monarch, that should be a true spectacle for the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth."

Some of the planes taking part were involved in the Sudan evacuation operation. Credit: Ministry of Defence/PA

Will the royal family watch?

They will indeed.

The King will be on horseback for the military parade.

After this, he will join the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside other members of the royal family.

Can I track the display?

Live flight tracker website and app FlightRadar24 will show the planes above.

The easiest way to find them will be to select "Military and Government" from the site's filters.

Listen to ITV News podcast the Royal Rota