The Conservatives could face another partygate police probe after a newly released video shows staff dancing and joking about Covid rules at the height of the pandemic.

Footage has been obtained by the Mirror, appearing to show Conservative Party staff enjoying festivities in December 2020, soon before people were unable to spend Christmas with their loved ones.

In the video, one attendee can be heard saying: " As long as we don't stream that we're like, bending the rules," before laughing - while a man and woman hold hands and dance.

At least 24 guests were reportedly at the gathering, said to have taken place on December 14, 2020. Police took no action against the attendees, who included former mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey.

One of the other attendees was recently awarded an OBE in Boris Johnson's controversial resignation honours list, published earlier this month.

Benjamin Mallet, a former Conservatives' campaign director for the 2021 mayoral election, can be seen holding a glass of red wine in the video.

CCHQ said "formal disciplinary action" was taken against four staff members, who were seconded to the Shaun Bailey campaign, over the "unauthorised" event.

The footage was condemned by opposition parties, with deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner saying the video shows Tories "openly mocked the rules the British people followed".

"Revellers at this lockdown Tory booze-up openly mocked the rules the British people followed. The Tories think it's one rule for them and one rule for everyone else," she said.

"Instead of forcing them to face the consequences, Rishi Sunak has caved into Boris Johnson's demands and chosen to reward them with honours. It's a sickening insult.

"This Prime Minister is failing to deliver the integrity he promised and showing he's too weak to turn the page on thirteen years of Tory scandal."

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: "Conservative MPs and ministers should be sick to their stomachs seeing this new Partygate footage.

"While families grieved and NHS staff worked on the front line, Conservative Campaign Headquarters partied.

"What's worse is the current Prime Minister granted Boris Johnson's request to give some of these people honours.

"There are thousands of families out there who deserve an apology for this scandal - Rishi Sunak should give them one immediately."

A CCHQ spokesperson said: "Senior CCHQ staff became aware of an unauthorised social gathering in the basement of Matthew Parker Street organised by the Bailey campaign on the evening of 14 December 2020.

"Formal disciplinary action was taken against the four CCHQ staff who were seconded to the Bailey campaign."

