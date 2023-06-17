Wes Streeting has revealed his ambition to become prime minister, saying he will "die happy" if he ever gets to serve as leader of the Labour Party in Number 10.

In an interview with the Guardian, the shadow health secretary said he has "never been ashamed of aiming high and going as far as my talents will take me".

Previously, Mr Streeting has brushed off speculation that he has his sights set on Downing Street, insisting his loyalties lie with Sir Keir Starmer as the next Labour prime minister.

But, having previously claimed he would also be too old for the job after a two-term Labour government under Sir Keir, Mr Streeting told the Guardian it may not be too late.

He told the paper: "I think I have a lot to prove before then. If I can take the NHS from the worst crisis in its history and make it fit for the future, and that's all I ever achieve in politics, I'll retire feeling very proud of that.

"And if my place in the history books is akin to Nye Bevan's, I'd be more than happy.

"And if I got a chance to be a Keir Starmer or Tony Blair or Gordon Brown or (Harold) Wilson or (Clement) Attlee, I would die happy."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting. Credit: PA

Sir Keir's party is currently on the campaign trail ahead of upcoming by-elections, all part of the fallout from Boris Johnson's controversial resignation honours list and a damning privileges committee report into the former prime minister.

Boris Johnson announced his resignation as an MP after reading the verdict of a 14-month investigation by the House of Commons committee, which found he had repeatedly and seriously lied to MPs over gatherings that took place during the pandemic in Number 10.

Labour's Danny Beales hopes to win enough votes to replace Mr Johnson as the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Meanwhile, Nigel Adams stood down from his seat in Selby and Ainsty in the wake of the former prime minister's swift exit.

Nadine Dorries also announced she would be quitting as an MP after failing to appear on Mr Johnson's honours list. Ms Dorries is, however, yet to formally resign as an MP in her Mid Bedfordshire constituency.

