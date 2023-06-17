Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has announced she is expecting her first child with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The 44-year-old, who rose to fame alongside her sisters on the US show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, broke the news to her husband as he performed on stage at his concert by holding up a huge sign reading: 'Travis, I'm Pregnant'.

She later confirmed the news to her 222 millions followers on Instagram by sharing a video of the surprise reveal.

In other videos shared on social media, Travis can be seen jumping down off the stage and making his way through the crowd to his embrace his wife.

The couple wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara in May 2022 before having another ceremony in Portofino, Italy, a week later in front of their friends and family.

Kourtney has spoken candidly about wanting a baby with her husband and how they decided to pursue IVF.

However, last September she revealed that she'd officially stopped her IVF journey 10 months prior, after admitting she was struggling with depression among other symptoms.

Kourtney already shares three children - Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight - with ex-boyfriend and KUWTK co-star Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, Travis has two children, Landon, 29, and Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Listen to the ITV News entertainment podcast Unscripted