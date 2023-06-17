Prince Louis has stolen the show - once again - after he was photographed pulling faces throughout the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday.

The five-year-old, who is the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, attended the event alongside his sister, Princess Charlotte, aged eight, and his brother Prince George, aged nine.

The youngster, who is fourth in line for the crown, has become known for entertaining crowds with his endearing reactions.

(L-R) Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales, and Princess Charlotte, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Credit: PA

One of the highlights of the flypast above Buckingham Palace saw 18 Typhoon fighter jets spelling out the King’s monogram “CR” for Charles Rex.

Thousands filled The Mall after the Trooping the Colour ceremony ended and greeted the King with cheers and applause as he led members of the royal family onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

As the planes roared overhead Kate encouraged Prince George to wave to the crowds and she smoothed down Prince Louis’ hair and ushered him to turn and face the spectators.

The finale was precision formation flying from the Red Arrows who trailed red, white and blue smoke over the capital.

But many of the spectators were just as entertained by the hilarious reactions of the royal youngster.

(L-R) Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales, and Princess Charlotte, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Credit: PA

Earlier in the day, the children had travelled in a carriage to Buckingham Palace accompanying the the Queen, who is Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and their mother.

In one photograph Prince Louis can be seen comically holding his nose, and in another he is pointing to the sky and grinning, as his older siblings calmly look on.

(Left-right) Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Credit: PA

This is not the first time Prince Louis has been the centre of attention during a royal event.

During the King's coronation on May 6, the young prince shouted to the crowds as he was driven up the mall alongside his parents and siblings.

During the King's coronation in May, Prince Louis entertained the crowds with his endearing reactions

During a previous Trooping the Colour, Louis was seen standing next to the late Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony, letting out a howl and clapping his hands over his ears.

The photograph quickly went viral online and the young prince soon became a royal fan favourite.

Trooping the Colour is a social as well as a ceremonial occasion and in the stands overlooking the parade ground were around 8,000 wives, girlfriends and parents of the guardsmen and officers on parade.

Prince Louis stole the show at trooping the colour. Credit: PA

Saturday's event featured around 1,500 soldiers in total and hundreds of Guardsmen were lined up on the parade ground waiting to be inspected by King, who will be joined by the mounted royal Colonels, including the Queen and Kate in a carriage.

Among the guests was Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and senior military figures.

