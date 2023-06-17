A suspended Conservative MP has resigned with immediate effect, triggering a fourth by-election for the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

David Warburton is currently under investigation by Parliament's harassment watchdog after allegations of sexual harassment and cocaine use.

He has always denied any wrongdoing but had the Conservative Whip removed pending investigation.

In his resignation statement, Mr Warburton said: "The last fourteen months have been extraordinarily difficult as I have sought to fight malicious allegations in two connected investigations, leaving my constituents with less than the full representation in Parliament that they deserve.

"Those making the allegations have been allowed full rein and received no reprimand for treating the confidentiality of the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme with contempt."

Mr Warburton went onto criticise the "flawed investigation" and "cripplingly glacial pace towards a predetermined conclusion".

Meanwhile, a Conservative Party Spokesperson said: “The IGCS is an independent body set up by parliament and the Conservative Party respects its processes. Mr Warburton had the whip withdrawn over these complaints last April and has not sat in parliament as a Conservative since.”

Mr Warburton's furious criticisms of parliamentary processes comes in the same week as Mr Johnson hit out at the House of Commons privileges committee, which concluded that he misled MPs over partygate.

The former prime minister likened the committee to a "kangaroo court" and called its verdict "a deranged conclusion" and "a dreadful day for MPs and democracy".

Mr Warburton's immediate resignation will now trigger a by-election in his former constituency of Somerton and Frome, meaning Rishi Sunak now faces four in the wake of multiple resignations from angry members of his party.

Boris Johnson dramatically quit last week after a damning report found he repeatedly lied to MPs over the partygate scandal.

Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams, both staunch Mr Johnson allies, also announced their resignations after speculation they were both set to appear on the former prime minister's resignation honours list, and didn't.

