Prince William praised for plan to build social housing on private estate

Prince William has insisted the challenge of homelessness is "not insurmountable" and wants to do his bit to end it, ITV News' Rebecca Barry reports

A homelessness charity boss has praised Prince William's commitment to build social housing on his private estate. William told the Sunday Times how he wanted to build the homes on the Duchy of Cornwall’s 130,000-acre property empire he now controls after becoming Prince of Wales.

Reacting to the announcement, Crisis chief executive Matt Downie said it was “great” to see the heir to the throne's commitment to build the housing. “We look forward to working together to create a country where everybody can enjoy the basic right of a good home,” he said.

William told the Times he wants to make it his mission to end homelessness in the UK and said he will launch a "really big project" to take on the issue.

The Prince of Wales wants to build housing on the Duchy of Cornwall’s 130,000-acre property empire. Credit: PA

However, details of the five-year project are being kept secret until the end of the month.

The Prince of Wales told the newspaper: “It’s nerve-racking . But I’m really excited. I’ve been waiting for the right time to do this.” Mr Downie said the prince was “absolutely right” to say that homelessness can be ended. “We can end homelessness. For too long it has been assumed that this problem is just too difficult or that it’s something we should simply accept as a society," he said.

“Crisis has never believed that and we stand foursquare behind Prince William in his determination to end homelessness for good.”

The prince has previous experience tackling homelessness. He is the patron of Centrepoint, a charity which helps homeless young people. Earlier this week, he officially opened Reuben House, a block of 33 studio properties in south-east London where rents are set at a third of a resident’s income, on behalf of the charity.

