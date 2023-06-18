Tories name Selby and Ainsty by-election candidate after Johnson ally resigns

The Conservatives have named Tory councillor Claire Holmes as the party candidate in the upcoming Selby and Ainsty by-election. Ms Holmes, who is also a lawyer, will stand in Boris Johnson ally Nigel Adams’ former seat after he followed the former prime minister’s lead in announcing his resignation. The previous Conservative candidate, Michael Naughton, withdrew his nomination after a family emergency, the BBC reported.

Ms Holmes is standing in one of four by-elections faced by the Tories, posing a chalenging test to Rishi Sunak's government.

The most recent was triggered when MP David Warburton resigned with immediate effect amid an investigation into alleged cocaine use and sexual harassment.

Ms Holmes, a councillor in East Riding of Yorkshire, will stand against 25-year-old Labour candidate Keir Mather in a by-election on July 20. There will be another by-election in Mr Johnson’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency on the same day.

Mr Adams has held the North Yorkshire seat for the Tories since it was established in 2010, increased his majority in the 2019 general election to 20,137 from 13,772 in 2017.

Labour came second place on both occasions. The outgoing MP quit Parliament after being denied a peerage in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list. Tory Party chairman Greg Hands endorsed Ms Holmes’ candidacy on Sunday, tweeting: “Well done, Claire! Am looking forward to joining you on the campaign trail this week.”

