Rishi Sunak urged to take part in Partygate vote

MPs will today debate whether or not to approve a damning report that found Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament about lockdown parties in 10 Downing Street.

The House of Commons discussion on the Privileges Committee findings could see MPs vote on the findings, but this is looking unlikely as so many MPs are expected to abstain.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has not confirmed how he would vote, or if he'll even turn up on Monday, insisting it is a "matter for the house and not the government".

The prime minister said 'this is a matter for the house and not the government' when asked how he would vote on the Privileges Committee report

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer challenged Mr Sunak to "show leadership" and outline his position on the report, which recommended a 90-day suspension for Mr Johnson had he not already quit as an MP.

He told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "We need to know where Rishi Sunak stands on this.

"He should show leadership, come along, get in the lobby and show us where he stands on this."

Earlier, the prime minister refused to say how he intends to vote, insisting he "wouldn't want to influence anyone in advance of that vote".

"It will be up to each and every individual MP to make a decision of what they want to do when the time comes, it's important the government doesn't get involved in that because it is a matter for parliament and members as individuals, not as members as government," he added.

On Sunday, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove confirmed he would abstain, telling the BBC that the committee's recommendations were "not merited".

He refused to be drawn on whether Mr Sunak should back the report, saying it is a matter for “each individual” MP to decide for themselves.

Arriving ahead of giving evidence to the Covid-19 Inquiry, former Prime Minister David Cameron is asked if Boris Johnson has 'damaged the reputation of the Tory party'

The Conservative majority committee released its verdict last week, outlining that Mr Johnson committed "repeated" and "serious" contempts of Parliament by lying to MPs about gatherings held in Downing Street during the pandemic.

A 90-day suspension for Mr Johnson was recommended, while it has also been advised that he should be denied the parliamentary pass usually given to former MPs.

The former PM responded with a heavily critical attack of the report, labeling it a "deranged conclusion" that smacked of "bias".

Regardless, Mr Johnson has urged his allies not to oppose the report on Monday, arguing the sanctions have no practical effect.

This means there is unlikely to be fierce opposition expressed in the Commons, so the Speaker may not force the free vote that was expected.

