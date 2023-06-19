British man Hamish Harding believed to be on board missing Titanic submersible

A British man is believed to be among those on a missing water vessel that was taking tourists to visit the Titanic shipwreck.

Hamish Harding, the chairman of Action Aviation, a high-end private plane selling and management company, was due to be among the crew on the expedition.

Earlier on Monday, the US Coastguard launched a search and rescue mission off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada to find the missing submersible, which is understood to be owned by company OceanGate Expeditions.

The day before, the Twitter account for Mr Harding's Action Aviation published a post saying: "4am start this morning on the RMS Titanic Expedition Mission 5 with @oceangateexped. The sub had a successful launch and Hamish is currently diving. Stay tuned for further updates!"

Mr Harding had previously posted on Facebook and Instagram, announcing he had joined the OceanGate Expeditions RMS Titanic Mission as what he described as "a mission specialist on the sub".

He said: "Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023.

"A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow. We started steaming from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada yesterday and are planning to start dive operations around 4am tomorrow morning.

"Until then we have a lot of preparations and briefings to do.

"The team on the sub has a couple of legendary explorers, some of which have done over 30 dives to the RMS Titanic since the 1980s including PH Nargeolet.

"More expedition updates to follow IF the weather holds."More to follow...