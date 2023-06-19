By ITV News Multimedia Producer Connor Parker

The boozy hedonistic weekend festivals are known for may be coming to an end with industries forced to adapt to the alcohol-free demands of clean-living Generation Z.

Many young people are suffering from the cost of living crisis and organisers are fighting to remain an attractive and affordable option as they too grapple with inflation-linked price rises.

As a result, more festivals are offering a wider-range of alcohol-free drinks so everyone has an option when they've battled through the crowds and reached the bar.

NHS statistics for 2021 revealed that 38% of 16 to 24-year-olds and 21% of 25 to 34-year-olds in England either don't drink or haven’t drunk in the last 12 months.

A decade earlier, in 2011, these figures were 19% and 16% respectively.

It also means they're statistically much less likely to drink than any other age groups: just 19% of 45-54s and 15% of 55-64s and 65-74s don't drink.

For festival organisers, whose main audience is under 30s, these figures make for alarming reading - and they are responding.

Sacha Lord, co-founder of Parklife Festival told the i they offered three different 0% beers this year.He said: "Would that have happened 10 years ago? No. You’d go to a festival to get absolutely wasted.”

A survey of 3,000 attendees organised by Parklife before the festival found that one in three people did not plan to drink at the event.

Colin Angus, from the University of Sheffield's alcohol research group, told ITV News: "There is a long-term trend away from beer."

More and more brewers are offering alcohol-free options. Credit: PA

He said the sale of beer has been falling for 50 years, with the growth in ciders and wine making up for a lot of that shift.

But he noted recently this decline is often not being replaced by other alcohol, especially among young people.

He said music festivals "are not the same as they were 20 years ago" with businesses adapting to the new trends among young people.

He said the brewing industry has adapted by offering low or no-alcohol versions of their brands, with few brands being standalone alcohol-free offerings.

Alcohol-free beer does not have to pay the same taxes as regular alcohol does, but their prices are similar.

Mr Angus said he understands it is slightly more expensive to produce alcohol-free beer but the tax savings could be significantly more.

What is the recommended weekly limit for alcohol?

14 units equates to six medium (175ml) glasses of wine or six pints of 4% beer

Twelves bottles of standard Heineken are currently on sale at Sainsbury's for £12.50 with the same alcohol-free version costing £11.

Despite all of this attention, he noted alcohol-free drinks are still a "relatively small part of the market".

That movement is something the hospitality industry is having to adapt to; The British Beer and Pub Association says 85% of pubs - equivalent to 39,000 across the UK - now offer at least one alcohol-free option.

Chief Executive Emma McClarkin said: "Pubs are for everyone, in all communities across the UK to come together and enjoy themselves, and our sector’s commitment to further developing low and no options is just one way in which we can ensure this.

"Not only are we changing with the times but are pioneering new ways of brewing and serving delicious alcohol-free alternatives, providing an opportunity to reach more people than ever before."

Millie Gooch made the decision to quit drinking at the age of 26, after struggling with blackouts and what she describes as "horrendous hangover anxiety".

In the five years since she made the decision, she has set up the Sober Girl Society to promote an alcohol-free life.

She said: "My mental health is so much better, my physical health is so much better, I have so much more energy and less brain fog, I can be present, my friendships have improved.

"In terms of finances, I bought a flat which I would have never been able to do in a million years if I was still drinking because that’s where all my money went.

"So I just have nicer stuff now, and I’m able to spend my money on holidays and things that I really love and can keep forever."

