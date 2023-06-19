India heatwave death toll reaches nearly 170 as temperatures hit 43C

A sweltering heatwave in India has left nearly 170 dead and overwhelmed hospitals across two of its most populous states.

Officials have said the situation has been made worse by routine power cuts, leaving people with no running water, fans or air conditioners.

In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, 119 people have died from heat-related illnesses, while in neighboring Bihar state 47 people have died, according to local news reports and health officials.

The largest hospital in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, has been left unable to accommodate more patients, officials have said.

While northern regions of India are known for stiffling heat during the summer months, temperatures have been consistently above normal, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). In recent days, highs of 43.5C have been felt.

A heatwave is declared in India if temperatures are at least 4.5C above normal or if the temperature is above 45C.

"We have been issuing heat wave warnings for the past few days," said Atul Kumar Singh, a scientist at the IMD.

Despite the warnings, government officials did not ask people to brace for the heat until Sunday, when the death toll began to increase.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the government was taking measures to ensure an uninterrupted power supply in the state.

An elderly person suffering from the heat lies on a stretcher in Ballia. Credit: AP

He has urged citizens to co-operate with the government and use electricity sensibly.

Climate experts believe that moving forward heatwaves will become more commonplace in India and that it needs to learn how to deal with potential consequences.

A study by World Weather Attribution, an academic group that examines the source of extreme heat, found that a searing heatwave in April which struck parts of South Asia was made at least 30 times more likely by climate change.

"Plans for dealing with heatwaves are essential for minimising their effects and preserving lives," said Aditya Valiathan Pillai, an associate fellow at a New Delhi-based think-tank, Centre for Policy Research.

"These plans include all-inclusive approaches to dealing with high heat occurrences, such as public awareness campaigns, the provision of cooling centres, and healthcare assistance."

