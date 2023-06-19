Let the Special Olympics World Games 2023 begin

By Sarah Colley, Content Hub Producer

Athletes from around the world have been flying their flags at the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games 2023 in Berlin.

It marks the start of the biggest sporting event in the world this year.

The Special Olympics World Games is the pinnacle of competitive sport for those with intellectual disabilities and will see athletes from 190 countries compete in 26 disciplines over the next nine days.

More than 50,000 people gathered in Berlin’s Olympic Stadium for a spectacular evening of entertainment and celebration.

Special Olympics Germany President Christiane Krajewski said: "They will show the broad public the power that our athletes can achieve and the impressive performances they are capable of.

"I hope that the World Games will contribute to making differently abled-athletes permanently visible, thereby expanding their opportunities in sport - and other areas too."

Team Special Olympics Great Britain is made up of almost 80 athletes from all corners of the country.

They've spent the last four years training for their moment to compete in disciplines ranging from gymnastics, to judo and badminton to bocce.

Team Special Olympics Great Britain at the opening ceremony in Berlin. Credit: Special Olympics World Games

Rob Cross from Wakefield in West Yorkshire is aiming high in the hockey, but before taking to the field, he played a very special part in the opening ceremony.

Rob was specially chosen to be the water bearer for Team GB, an important role which sees every nation bring water from home which is then mixed into a giant cauldron.

Team GB’s water was collected from the pond at Buckingham Palace and was carefully carried in front of opening ceremony crowds in a very British teapot.

Rob said it was a moment he'll never forget: "Well I’ve always dreamed of being in the Olympics from a young age, since the age of eight, since the London 2012 Olympics Games."

Rob's coach said: "I’ll fess up right now I cried. Seeing him and being with him and walking up to be the water bearer was incredible and I’m really really proud of him." After the athletes made their entrances, the crowds were up and out of their seats for a performance of Are You Ready? by Madcon, the Special Olympics World Games 2023 official anthem.

When the Special Olympics flame was lit by German athlete Sophie Renesmann, the night came to a close with a spectacular fireworks display, lighting up the Berlin sky.

Sophie Rensmann lights up the Olympic flame at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin. Credit: Marvin Ibo Guengoer, Special Olympics World Games 2023.

For everyone in Team Special Olympics Great Britain the chance to compete in Berlin is the opportunity of a lifetime.

Niamh Mourton, Head Coach, GB Athletics Team said: "Our athletes have worked extremely hard to get here, we’ve had a rough few years in the run up to the world games as well - but it’s good to see them ready in their peak fitness, ready to compete and it’s been lovely to see them mingling with athletes from all around the world with a common goal to celebrate inclusion in sport." After four years of training the athletes are certainly ready to start battling it out for gold, silver and bronze.

But one question remains. Are you ready? Good luck Team GB.

What is the Special Olympics?

The Special Olympics World Games will see athletes with intellectual disabilities from 190 countries compete across 26 Olympic-type summer sports over nine days.

The world's largest inclusive sporting event takes place every four years and has been running since 1968.

The aim of the Special Olympics is to give people with intellectual disabilities the chance to compete at an elite level and promote diversity in sport.

The summer games will be the largest sporting and humanitarian event in the world this year.

What is an intellectual disability?

An intellectual disability is the most common developmental disability.

There are many kinds of intellectual disabilities and many causes, including Fragile X, Down Syndrome and autism.

At the Special Olympics, ID (intellectual disability) describes a person with certain limitations in cognitive functioning and other skills, including communication and self-care.

What's different about the Special Olympics?

Special Olympics competitions are structured so that athletes compete with other athletes of similar ability in “equitable divisions”.

This means that athletes are matched up with others of the same gender, about the same age and most importantly, of about the same skill level.

This 'divisioning' process takes place at the start of the summer games, and is one of the biggest differences between the Special Olympics and other elite competitions.

The Special Olympics will take place in Berlin from 17 -25 June.

