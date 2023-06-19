The Met Police is looking into new material which could amount to further examples of Covid rule-breaking at Downing Street and Conservative Party HQ during the pandemic.

Police are also assessing reported rule breaches at Chequers, the prime minister's country estate, in 2020 and 2021.

In a statement released on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said it is assessing information and new material in relation to "alleged breaches of Covid rules in 2020 and 2021."

It comes after video footage obtained by the Mirror appears to show a party taking place at Conservative Party HQ in December 2020, with people dancing and mocking Covid rules.

The Met Police said investigations will only be launched retrospectively into alleged breaches where there is "evidence of a serious and flagrant breach".

Police are looking into information from the following events:

Material referred by the Cabinet Office to the Met and Thames Valley Police regarding potential breaches of the regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 at Downing Street and Chequers;

A report to the Met on Thursday June 15 regarding media reporting of alleged breaches in Parliament;

Video footage that was not previously provided to officers when investigating an event in Matthew Parker Street on December 14 2020

The alleged rule breach in Parliament refers to reports that surfaced last week about Sir Bernard Jenkin.

The MP, who sits on the House of Commons Privileges Committee, is alleged to have attended a birthday party for his wife.

Boris Johnson used the allegation to further criticise the committee, which ruled that the former prime minister committed "repeated" and "serious" contempts of Parliament over the partygate scandal.

