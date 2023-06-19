A submersible taking tourists to view the wreck of the Titanic has gone missing, sparking a search and rescue mission.

The famous shipwreck is about 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Coast Guard crews from Boston are searching for the submersible that went missing off the coast of southeast Canada on an expedition to explore the infamous ship's wreckage.

The difference between a submarine and a submersible is a submarine has enough power to leave port and come back to port under its own power. A submersible has very limited power reserves so it needs a mother ship that can launch it and recover it.

Lt. Jordan Hart of the US Coast Guard said personnel were "currently undergoing a search and rescue operation" in a statement to CBS News on Monday.

It is unclear how many people are on board the missing submersible.

OceanGate Expeditions, the company which deployed the submersible, said it is "exploring and mobilising all options to bring the crew back safely".

"Our entire focus is on crew members in the submersible and their families," OceanGate said in a statement to CBS.

The spokesperson added: "We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible.

"We are working toward the safe return of the crew members."

Recently, OceanGate said on its website and social media feeds that an expedition to the wreckage of the HMS Titanic, was "underway."

Earlier this month, the company said on Twitter that there was no mobile phone reception out at sea it was using satellite company Starlink to help maintain communications with its expedition on the Titanic voyage.

More to follow...

